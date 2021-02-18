The defense counsel in the second trial used the same kind of smear tactics commonly found in totalitarian societies like Soviet Russia and Communist China.
Mr. van der Veen smeared his opponent with exactly the things his own client was accused of. He essentially accused Democrats of ongoing election fraud by trying to prevent Mr. Trump from running in the future.
Counsel said the Democrats’ goal was “to substitute their judgment for the will of the voters.” However, it was Mr. Trump who actually entered a house not his own in broad daylight and literally tried to steal or destroy boxes containing Electoral College voting results.
