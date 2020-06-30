A letter to Gettysburg (S.D.) mayor
Dear Mayor Wuttke:
I initially read an article in the Rapid City Journal and note there is a comment that Walmart won’t carry Confederate symbols.
Personally, I am tired of people pandering to the left and jumping on the bandwagon for their agenda. When I read the North Carolina farm list of produce given to the Confederacy, not one slave is listed on our old property papers, which means my ancestors did their own work without the help of slaves.
Moreover, it won’t stop with your police department patch if removed. These radicals will demand that George Washington symbols and Jefferson, et. al., come down.
After a while, we will no longer see the US flag.
Ancestors of General Patton, Harry Truman, etc., were in the Confederate army. My 3rd Ft grandfather was a Lt in the N.C. artillery.
Mayor Allender says he doesn’t like seeing this flag. Well then, I will take mine from storage and fly the 3rd National. My wife is from China, and I am an Army and a Navy veteran, hardly a racist.
Those who doubt should contact the SCVs HK Edgerton, former NAACP leader of Asheville, N.C., a black neo-Confederate at southernheritage411.com as well as other black members with Ph.D.s and preservers of history or the Military Order Stars and Bars which is the upper echelon of the SCV for descendants of officers to which I belong, as well as supporting the SCV in Colorado.
