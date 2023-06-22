I saw on the news that former President Trump is facing a 37-count indictment for withholding classified documents from the National Archives. According to the indictments, some of the documents deal with our national defense and could be devastating if gotten into the wrong hands.
Trump claims he is innocent of all the charges. I believe he also claimed innocence in over 4,000 lawsuits, six bankruptcies and paying off porn stars. I have also heard statements of him being a good businessman. Maybe there is a difference between good business and intentionally beating people, which is indicated by his track record in business.
