Interesting in how no local media has boasted about what a success the Mount Rushmore farce was. Only local coverage I saw was by (Yankton Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Carmen Schramm) saying what a boost to South Dakota tourism it was.
REALLY? No one, it seems, has claimed my café was full. My gas station had cars waiting a mile long. No campground motel was bragging how they had to turn people away because they were full. Seems it was just another fleecing of taxpayers to stroke some egos — mainly Republican Party members. Not even a rancher donated a dozen cattle to be BBQ for the event. No hog farmer neither. Not one company stepped up and donated so it could get advertising on the event — or at least so it appears.
Like a lot of states, South Dakota has budget issues, only to get worse in the future. People, wake up! The money being printed and handed out will come at terrible cost down the road.
Little wonder we are in such a mess in this country. Our leadership is a mess from top to bottom. But your governor protects her own, by hiring her daughter and son-in-law buy her own studio — well, taxpayers did. Blows a couple mill on fireworks at a rally — that is what it was, folks. Nothing but a rally. Can’t fix the roads/bridges/money for school teachers. But in 18 minutes — poof! That’s $350,000 up in smoke — and not a local company hired. A couple locals could have done it cheaper — may have been more excitement also. But the Dakota Queen Bee is STOKED to the Max.
The following is a response from Schramm:
I would ask Mr. Skow to read the news release concerning the Fourth of July Fireworks regarding the marketing impact of the event. It’s estimated the event has a monetary value of $22 million in advertising value due to the global media coverage. It also generated $2 million in visitor spending and $160,000 in state and local tax revenues.
We have an incredibly talented group of marketers that work for the South Dakota Department of Tourism and their efforts bring increased results to our state revenue year after year. Strategic marketing contributes to a significant trickledown effect; exposure to our great state, visitations, revenue, potential future residents and business. I support our governor and the department’s efforts on behalf of our state.
