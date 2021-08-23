I watched the hearing on July 27 pertaining to the Jan. 6 insurrection and was appalled that most of the Republican Congress failed to watch the proceedings.
Not only that, but the commentators with Fox News were calling the officers “actors.” It seems hypocritical to criticize law enforcement after they risked their lives to protect the members of Congress. Their reward for telling the truth is getting texts and emails threatening their lives. This is from the Republican Party that claims to be the party of law enforcement.
This was not a love fest as former President Donald Trump keeps saying. It was a full-fledged attack on our U.S. Capitol and a threat to our democracy.
The Republican senators, including Thune and Rounds, voted not to appoint a nonpartisan committee to look into the insurrection and now are calling the committee partisan after having the opportunity to have equal representation.
Speaker Pelosi has been accused of being responsible for security of the Capitol. However, she is not responsible for securing the Capitol. The Capitol Police Board is responsible for security.
It seems that Jan. 6 was an all-out attack on our democracy, and had they been successful we would now be living under a dictator rather than a democracy.
It's unbelievable that you think this "attack" on our capital was going to destroy our democracy. This band of thugs was going to take over the U.S., really? How weak do you think our democracy is (I understand your concern of a weak democracy as it looks now under Biden, so I am sure that is where your ideas are coming from)? It takes years of work from people like Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Alexander Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Berny Sanders, anyone from that group of socialists that is trying to systematically destroy this country from the inside. Why don't you write about the things they are doing? Why don't you fight against the socialist movement they are pushing if you are so concerned about our democracy? This doesn't fit your narrative, does it Charlie, maybe you agree with these people and that America needs to be more socialist? You are a typical liberal (socialist), as I have been saying, our country is falling apart under the command of the current administration, our foreign policy is a world wide joke, we have hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants pouring across our southern border, and all you can talk about is Jan. 6th? Keep trying, the American people are finally starting to wake up and realize that a country ran by the democrats and socialists is not the American they want. I look forward to your letter regarding Trump's tax returns next, that after all is another serious national security issue as well.........
🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑
Polls tell us that 40% of Republicans think violence may be necessary to preserve their way of life.
Their leadership panders to this sentiment and hopes to ride it to victory in the coming elections,
This tells you all you need to know.
It’s why the once GRAND Old Party has become the party of insurrection.
👍👍👍
RINOS like VoiceforAll don’t understand what’s going on at all.
We almost succeeded on January 6th. Our movement is growing. RINOS think they're just pandering to their angry but timid normies.
I think the commies used to call folks like them “Useful Idiots.” Nevertheless, we appreciate their clueless support.
WWG1WGA! Next time we win.
