Like many others in our city, I received my two COVID shots at our potholed and nearly abandoned mall. Many fine people volunteered and worked hard to make this happen so we could have a healthier place to live. But more of us should have come and should have practiced safer behavior.
Joe Biden’s plan for mandated vaccines is very much needed. Here are the top five reasons why the President’s vaccine mandate program is spot on:
1) People are still dying at about 1,500 daily;
2) The economy is still struggling;
3) We’ve given people enough time;
4) Businesses want employees vaccinated but are afraid to mandate it; and
5) Most Americans support mandates.
Some other important reasons: Hospital-related infections are rising. More pregnant women are getting COVID and the unborn are being subjected to unnecessary health complications. Irresponsible behavior is unfair to our medical workers who are being taken for granted. People cannot receive surgery because beds are full, and the longer we draw this out, the more opportunities the virus has to mutate into something much worse.
We live in an incredible country, and yes, we have certain rights, but we also have responsibilities to the whole as good citizens. People saying they have the right to act however they want need a gut check. Their behavior is part of the problem, and they need to up their game and do the right thing. We should support President Biden on this and we should correct our governor, who is being irresponsible and is only positioning herself for national office. Instead of talking about patriotism, we need to show it by doing more for our country and our people, not just for ourselves. It’s time to come together.
