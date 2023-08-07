When churches tell how friendly they are, they’re probably not. When Ms. Noem tells us how free we are in SD, wishful thinking. Regularly she brags about being free.
Not free: S.D. legislature — no campaign or airplane accounting; Native Americans; immigrants, refugees; LGBTQ; students — fake curriculums; regents — dictates from her; women — total health care; education — withhold true stories; National Guard — campaign trophies at Mexican border; keep fear alive; voting insecurity — election denying Sec. of State; needless covid deaths in S.D. and motorcycles across the nation; brainwashing.
Kristi is not free. She bullies with totalitarian govt like Trump, Govs. Abbot, Younkin, DeSantis. She keeps Trump lies alive.
Mr. Thune glad-hands vets on honor flights but votes against their benefits, health care and social security/Medicare. I support the 2nd Amendment, but not the DC3’s aberration. Congress is not to be gun merchants profiting from sales. Govt is to protect people from slaughter and they are failing.
We are not free with the Supreme Court. 6 judges passed on a “fake” case ala wedding cake and told people who they could hate/discriminate against by legislating from the bench. Alito’s response to billionaire gifts was like a seventh grader. No code of ethics and failing to judge does not make them free. Court decline can be laid at the feet of Moscow Mitch McConnel and Thune.
Trump coined fake news. Fox perfected it. Supreme Court — fake cases.
To be free is to operate in truth. For me as a Christian, my truth comes from God. Jesus is truth and saves. For religions, truth comes in love from God, love for God and love for neighbors, transparency, morality, integrity, truthfulness, shedding discrimination and bigotry, trust, civility.
Substitutes for God and democracy are white Christian nationalism and Moms for Liberty with their Hitler credo.
Be tight with God and passionate keeping democracy. Truth makes free.
(11) comments
Now Preacher Dan. You left out the lies of Democrats. Real humor in your bit about you as a Christian. From one who has preached so much hate over the years in your letters. That is real irony.
Preacher Dan. It odd you knock Mr. Trump. You as a so called man of God. Knocks the single president that brought peace to Middle East. The Abhrams Accord done that. Bringing peace to the very land Jesus walked. How odd you don’t respect that. Alliances still in place today. Saudi-Israel/Morroco-Israel. Preacher Dan and all anti Trumpers. Again I challenge you to name or bring forth 1 policy Mr Trump made or created that HARMED YOU PERSONALLY/Harmed any in your family or friends! Come on motor mouths. Lay it out right here. Bring forth the harmful policy or policies. What are all of you going to do when Mr. Trump is acquitted of these bogus charges. But we will witness the total destruction of democrat party when he is. Actually it already cracking at its very foundation now. Don’t worry GOP will be “reorganized” as well. USA will STAND! GO TRUMP GO!! Hear your chance. NAME THAT POLICY!!! Or stay home in the rat hole.
FYI all. Election Rigging= Russiagate/FBI hiding Hunter Biden’s computer or denying it/Facebook-Twitter hiding or censorship of true facts all equals ELECTION RIGGING. I GUESS you all must be happy it was done to favor democrats. Trump got 74 plus million HONEST VOTES. THINK ABOUT THAT!!! 74 million honest hardworking AMERICANS VOTED FOR THE MAN!!! 74 million!!!
Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden, Hunter Biden!!!! You really need to get a life Larry.
Get ready all you Biden fans. Joe is going to go big on Ukraine!! $10 BILLION of your money is wat ole uncle Joe wants to shovel into the rubble in Ukraine!! $10 BILLION!!!
There isn't a single reader out there that doesn't want to help Dan, someone who thrives on attention. The best way we can help him is to ignore him, and he will quit spending his time composing these insane rants, and get his barn remodeled to house those bus loads of migrants that he as a compassionate Christian will be inviting over. Show us your faith by your works, not your rantings, Dan
Wow preacher, with each letter you keep getting more out in the wacky fields than the previous one. Your letters aren't worth commenting on if it wasn't for the comedy they exude, no "evidence" is given, but that is the democrats way as you all think if you say it, it is true (reference the covid lies as well as Trump for the last 8 years and "our economy is doing great" according to the democrats), and then you end with your version of Christian words and wisdom, which none of it applies since what you previously said is all lies anyways.
The good ol' RocknRola77, gee Rock, have you ever looked back at ANY of the posts on this forum from basically any democrat, my guess is that about 99% of them have the name Trump in them, so for you to say Hunter is mentioned too often by someone else is laughable. Remember Rock, Hunter is the prostitute loving, tax evading, illegal gun owning, crack using, laptop losing, child denying son of your president that is making millions from foreign countries "somehow", he's open game. Maybe you democrats should get a life and quit trying to ruin our nation? Or maybe how about a hobby Rock? Maybe book reading, maybe the bible (not the one the Rev. Dan reads, not sure where he got his copy)? We've all had enough of the democrats destroying our country all the while enjoying watching as it fails more and more each day under your control. So let me end with this. Hunter Hunter Hunter Hunter Hunter. Sorry, won't be the last time he gets mentioned.
And speaking of the truth. No, it's not what democrats are telling us all that the economy under Bidenomics is BOOMING (I know, just ask the average poor or middle class person and they will tell you the truth that democrats don't want to admit to). It's this, it's the downgrading of our own countries credit rating last week, and it now the downgrading of banks that we all borrow money from to just to live in this awful economy (yep, people are borrowing money just to pay their bills, people have over a trillion dollars in credit card debt alone because they are borrowing money to buy groceries and pay their electric and heating bills). It's coming folks, why do you think the democrats are pushing "how great Bidenomics are working" so hard, because it's like what they always do, they believe if they tell a lie long enough it becomes true, well it doesn't work that way, and we are all going to be paying more and more and more for EVERYTHING we buy, as if we aren't already.........
Moody’s Investors Service slashed the credit ratings of 10 small and midsize banks and warned of downgrading big banks as the sector faces uncertainty.
The downgrades and warnings were announced Tuesday and came exactly a week after Fitch announced that America’s "AAA" rating, the top rating, would be downgraded to "AA+" following this year’s debt limit fight. Moody’s said the banks would be tested this year by lower profits and funding risks.
“Many banks’ second-quarter results showed growing profitability pressures that will reduce their ability to generate internal capital,” Moody's said in a note, adding that a mild U.S. recession is likely in early 2024 and asset quality, particularly in commercial real estate portfolios, looks set to decline.
Specifically, Moody’s said exposure to commercial real estate could get dicey because of rising interest rates, less commercial real estate credit, and continued remote work, which has driven down the demand for commercial office space in cities across the country.
In a perhaps even more concerning move, Moody’s warned about credit downgrades down the road for six of the country’s biggest banks, including giants such as Bank of New York Mellon, U.S. Bancorp, State Street, and Truist Financial. It said the warnings reflected “ongoing strain” in the banking sector.
Moody’s changed its outlook to negative for 11 other banking, including heavy hitters such as Capital One and Fifth Third Bankcorp.
Sorry folks, it is all rainbows and gumdrops in our country no matter what the democrats say, and this is just more evidence.
And speaking of truth. Hey rev., why don't you comment on these things instead of just bashing a wildly successful woman, a wildly successful governor, and a wildly successful state? Democrats are getting what democrats want, yet all they do is sit around crying how "they can't handle" this or "we aren't prepared". So. Maybe you should have been prepared if you claim to be these wonderful, loving, caring "sanctuary cities". What about the states and cities that have MILLIONS of these illegal immigrants, poor poor Massachusetts with their 20,000. You FEEL good about saying you're a "sanctuary city", you LOOK good about saying you're a "sanctuary city", then when it happens, you do nothing but cry about it. Too bad your great leader doesn't know his up's from his down's anymore, maybe you all wouldn't be in the mess you are creating for the rest of us............
"Sanctuary" state Massachusetts is the latest to declare a state of emergency for its inability to respond to thousands of immigrants who have arrived after being released from federal custody at the U.S.-Mexico border.
"This is a national issue that demands a national response," Gov. Maura Healey (D-MA) said during a press conference on Tuesday morning. "Today, I am declaring a state of emergency in Massachusetts."
Healey called on Washington to help Massachusetts because the state could not financially or logistically respond to the 20,000 immigrants living in state-funded shelters, hotels, dormitories, and other emergency facilities statewide — an 80% increase from a year ago.
"It's more families than our state has ever served, exponentially more than our state has ever served in our emergency assistance program," Healey said at the event 2,000 miles away from the southern tip of Texas and the border crisis epicenter.
"We're unable to move people from housing and shelter into permanent housing because of this, so instead, we've been expanding and continuing to look for housing and shelter opportunities, expanding shelter at a rapid pace, and it's unsustainable."
Massachusetts joins other localities, including New York City, Chicago, and Washington, that have grappled to respond to the number of immigrants released into their communities from the border under President Joe Biden. All are sanctuary zones that have refused to cooperate with U.S. government immigration policies.
Yea want to see how well Biden economics are doing. 1. Look at SMALL BUSINESS INDEX is doing. 2. Look at recent big bankruptcies filled since Monday. Yellow freight. Global air freight. A EV battery maker. Burlington Northern RR of 26% in last qtr! Look at the ships in docks unloading. Not even 50% full!! Very little in transit to Long Beach Galveston New Orleans any of the East Coast docks! Freight in general is Waaaaaay off! Fed ex just laid off 800 in Ft. Worth tx. Hey all where is all this inturstructure money?? Where the road/bridge rebuilding money? I guess it all went to Ukraine for filling craters. Before you democrats start whining about Trump and 2020 election. Hear a fact jack. Democrats contested the electoral vote in 2000/2004/2016—which Hillary still cries about. How about Stacy Abrams in Gov race in 2016 in Georgia. She still claim’s cheating and being robbed. How about Joe Biden still claiming his son died in Iraq—-that very cruel of him to dishonor all who did. Especially the 13 men/women he killed in botched withdrawal. Then the man stuck the family of one with body transportation costs. What a scum bag bunch.
Unlike what democrats do and provide actual evidence, here's a bit more for people to chew on. American's are in trouble, democrats don't get it as they run around telling us all how great we have it and how great we are doing and how great Bidenomics is for our economy. $1,000,000,000,000.00 in credit card debt alone, NEVER BEFORE SEEN IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY and it is all under the watchful eyes of the democratic party and their economy killing policies. America and American's are in trouble, and you people want another 5 years of this, just look what has happened in less than 3, imagine another 5 years..........
Americans are increasingly turning to their credit cards to cover everyday expenses, with debt surpassing $1 trillion for the first time at the end of June, according to a New York Federal Reserve report published Tuesday.
In the three-month period from April to June, total credit card debt surged to $1.03 trillion, an increase of $45 billion, or 4.6% from the previous quarter. It marks the highest level on record in Fed data dating back to 2003.
The rise in credit card usage and debt is particularly concerning because interest rates are astronomically high right now. The average credit card annual percentage rate, or APR, hit a new record of 20.33% last week, according to a Bankrate database that goes back to 1985. The previous record was 19% in July 1991.
If people are carrying debt to compensate for steeper prices, they could end up paying more for items in the long run. For instance, if you owe $5,000 in debt – which the average American does – current APR levels would mean it would take about 277 months and $7,723 in interest to pay off the debt making the minimum payments.
"One trillion dollars in credit card debt is staggering," said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree. "Unfortunately, it is likely only going to keep growing from here."
The increase in the credit card category helped to push total household debt to a staggering $17.06 trillion, a 0.1% increase from the first three months of 2023. Balances are now $2.9 trillion higher than they were at the end of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
And democrats call this a good thing? Democrats say their plan is working? I guess it is if your plan is to bankrupt the average American into poverty. Then one thing is for certain, we will all be reliant upon the democrats for EVERYTHING WE NEED, and that is their end game.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.