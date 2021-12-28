America has opened her arms to many legalization movements over the past 70 years. We embraced the legalization of adultery in the 1950s. We legalized divorce through no-fault laws in the 1970s. In the 1980s, we blessed the practice of loansharking, making high interest rates easy and legal. In the 1990s, we removed restrictions on Indian reservation gambling. In the first two decades of the 21st century, we legalized medical marijuana and began to legalize recreational pot.
In 2018, sports gambling was legalized, and now, states are rapidly climbing on board just like in all these other cases. This latest freedom we have granted ourselves combines two great national past-times, athletic competition and get-rich-quick.
I can’t help but wonder about legalized gambling’s explosive effect on today’s reluctant workforce. I suspect many people are unwilling to work because they would rather gratify their passion for sports, just like investors do by placing bets on the stock market. It’s not work. It’s fun, and it pays big!
I know it happens. My physician brother quit his Seattle practice to make it as a day trader in the stock market and as a Vegas gambler, too. His assets dwindled steadily until, in great poverty, he finally committed suicide. He anticipated today’s wild party by a couple of decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.