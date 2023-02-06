Our family has deep roots in the community of Yankton and Yankton High School, and I’m sure many other YHS alumni share our love for the Bucks and Gazelles. We cherish lifelong friends and mentors from our years at YHS, and we still consider Yankton to be our summer home.
I have tried to stay in touch with my former YHS Bucks basketball coach Bob Winter and Class of 1974 teammates through class reunions, summer vacations, or the occasional business trip. Now that most people communicate through the internet or social media, or texting/calling from their smartphone, face-to-face greetings are even less likely. Travel and health restrictions over the past several years have also reduced the opportunity to meet with our YHS teammates. Coach Winter has put me in touch with many former YHS basketball greats during the past year to gauge their availability for some type of event in Yankton. We have commitments from many of these alumni, and I am sure you will want to be there to meet them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.