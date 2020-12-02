This letter is in response to the Nov. 24, 2020, letter to the editor in the Press & Dakotan entitled “Stealing.”
I encourage all readers to take posts on social media with a grain of salt. Before you write up a letter to the editor of a newspaper, please at least do a web search on the topic you are discussing to see if any of the facts are based in reality.
A search regarding President Obama’s vacations (and the fictional bill sent by Trump) brings up a fact-check by USA Today. The entire premise is false and came from a satirical article. Satirical means comedy, and this one is indeed laughable. All of the information in the article is fabricated.
Presidents, when they do travel or take much-needed vacations from a very strenuous job, require extensive security. Salaries for any staffers traveling with the First Family are included, and travel on Air Force One racks up the largest bill. Presidents do pay for their own and their families’ lodging, food and entertainments while on vacation.
Vacation costs (and every president’s are substantial, including our current one) are difficult to determine. Some trips combine work and leisure, and some costs are later reimbursed by the First Family. Much of the information is classified for security reasons.
While footing the bill for vacations may irk some taxpayers, it is nothing unusual. And though you may feel moved to speak out against it, please at least check your facts first.
