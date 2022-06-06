The behavior of our top South Dakota office holders is intolerable. They are all afraid to do anything that would stop anyone from purchasing a firearm because they think regulating firearms would cause them to lose funding for their next election.
On May 27, just three days after 19 children and two adults were killed with an AR-15 by a shooter in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at the NRA convention in Houston. She called efforts to restrict the sale of guns “garbage.” But in fact, 21 innocent lives were wasted because the 18-year-old killer had been allowed to legally purchase his assault weapon in Texas.
Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson excuse their failure to act to stop gun violence by saying they support our Second Amendment rights. Our top officials argue for unlimited access to weapons, focusing on the second half of the Second Amendment, but ignoring the first constitutional requirement that the right to bear arms is in support of a “well-regulated militia,” for safety in our homes and communities, not to enable terrorists. An individual who would assault children and innocent citizens has no right to own a firearm.
For the sake of our future, South Dakotans must not settle for empty rhetoric and cowardice, but demand that our elected officials stand up against the gun lobby and act to end the plague of violence that grips communities all across America.
