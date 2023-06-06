Farmers understand the necessity of preserving the ethanol industry since so many sell corn to ethanol producers. Over the last few years, we’ve learned that utilizing carbon capture technology is key to protecting this vital industry. Companies like Summit Carbon Solutions have proposed a carbon capture project that will extend across the Midwest to help lower the carbon emissions of ethanol plants, creating a low-carbon fuel that will bolster the demand for Midwestern corn.
Nearly every ethanol plant in South Dakota has signed on with a carbon capture project because it is clear that the industry must adapt to low-carbon standards. However, an organized campaign is attempting to create a false narrative about this project, and the reality is that many of these opponents want to see the end of ethanol production and agriculture as we know it.
