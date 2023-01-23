In 2022, Pat picked 100 bushels of peas per acre. Pat picked 6% more peas per acre in 2023, and 5% more than 2023 in 2024. How many bushels of peas per acre did Pat pick each year?
Answer: If 2022 equals 1 times 100, or 100 bushels per acre, then 2023 equals 1.06 times 100, or 106 bushels per acre, and 2024 equals 1.05 times 106, or 111.3 bushels per acre.
In the Jan. 14 Press & Dakotan article regarding teacher shortages, The Associated School Boards of South Dakota (ASBSD) interpreted a 6% increase in 2023 state aid to education followed by a 5%increase in 2024 as “... 44% less than the nearly $43 million in new funding allocated in the 2022-23 school year ...”
I think that even with my gift of gab in sixth grade, I couldn’t have talked my way out of Sister Mary Anthony’s grade of zero if I had used the ASBSD method of calculation.
As the old saying goes, “Figures lie ...” Or to be kind, maybe this is some new type of arithmetic that only the “experts” at ASBSD understand. I hope the editor of the P&D will invite them to illuminate all of us “non-experts” in the reading public on this new type of arithmetic.
I don’t think the Yankton County Treasurer will let me get away with it any more than Sister Anthony did, but I’ll give it a try.
