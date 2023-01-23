In 2022, Pat picked 100 bushels of peas per acre. Pat picked 6% more peas per acre in 2023, and 5% more than 2023 in 2024. How many bushels of peas per acre did Pat pick each year?

Answer: If 2022 equals 1 times 100, or 100 bushels per acre, then 2023 equals 1.06 times 100, or 106 bushels per acre, and 2024 equals 1.05 times 106, or 111.3 bushels per acre.

