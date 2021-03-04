Those black mats at restaurants, doctors’ offices and other places are a trip hazard for people using walkers, canes and also hard to get over for those in wheelchairs. Devices get caught in the rugs. Plus, they cannot be picked up and cleaned. They have to be cleaned with the flooring underneath, so why have them?
I hope we can eliminate them for the sake of everyone’s safety and security.
