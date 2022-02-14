Thank you, whoever you are.
After staying home for three weeks, I decided to go to Yankton, as I had several errands to do. After that, I decided to go to the Fryn’ Pan and treat myself to my upcoming birthday with dinner! Dining alone after 71 years was different, but I ordered our favorites: potato dumpling soup, salad bar, steak tips/medium rare and mashed potatoes. All was delicious, and on the spur of the moment, I ordered a slice of raisin crème pie.
That was when my waitress informed me someone picked up my tab. I glanced around. I didn’t know anyone.
I left to get my groceries and some material for a blanket for great-grandchild number 27. I could hardly wait to get home and call my seven kids, all living far away.
Thank you again. You made my day.
