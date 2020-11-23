After we received a memo, I know why Obama does not want Trump to win. While in office, Obama gave himself taxpayers’ pay for vacations for the next 26 years. He is going to stick the taxpayers for $2.1 billion or more for free vacations for his family plus staff and even a dog sitter until the year 2036.
Trump wants to make Obama repay the government for all vacations that weren’t official.
Michelle’s mother who took care of the granddaughters for all eight years was getting paid, and now she is getting a pension of $13,000 a month for the rest of her life.
Trump was planning on taking all this away from him.
I can see how Obama could buy an NFL team and an $11 million house in Hawaii.
This is a steal from taxpayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.