Craig Sommer’s good column of Aug. 11 (“The City Needs Partnerships,” Press & Dakotan) suggested that we need more partnerships and I agree. However, Craig also indicated that Onward Yankton is “a binder in a file cabinet somewhere ….” That’s not quite the case.
Onward Yankton was formed in 2015 to support creativity in education, entrepreneurism and quality of life initiatives. Though we haven’t sought much attention and publicity, we have been busy and we intend to be even busier in the near future.
Our Onward board’s first challenge was to help restart a downtown Yankton business organization. Today, the Meridian District is doing a wonderful job of promoting our historic riverfront neighborhood. When vandalism became a problem around the Meridian Bridge, we worked with law enforcement to install security cameras to improve public safety.
Our first board also remodeled a downtown building and started The Mo, which was designed as a shared workspace for entrepreneurs. The Mo was eventually sold to a local entrepreneur who continued to operate the space in conjunction with their own small business.
We also worked with city officials and other local leaders to host Design South Dakota, which led to numerous ideas for improving the city’s appeal. We partnered with Mount Marty University on entrepreneurism initiatives, and now MMU has established a leadership institute that has great potential.
When the tiny White Swan community was decimated by flooding in the autumn and winter of 2019, Onward sparked efforts to raise money for the community’s food kitchen, which fed some 100 people a day for weeks and weeks. Onward also linked up with the YHS Humanitarian Club, the United Methodist Church and our town’s Toys for Tots to ensure that children of the community would have a happy and bountiful Christmas season.
We haven’t been tooting our own horn, so Mr. Sommer’s point is well taken. But we don’t even own a file cabinet. We are a lean group of volunteers looking for ways to help our greater Yankton community grow together.
