Your editorial on July 20 (“SD Budget Surplus And The Realities,” Press & Dakotan) hit the nail on the head. Yes, we had a budget surplus. Hooray! But it overlooks that 50% of our state budget is federal money. I guess it’s easier to run a budget surplus when someone else is doubling your income.
Regarding Gov. Noem proclaiming we have the best economy in the U.S., the facts don’t add up. We are in the bottom third of states for per capita income. We are in the bottom half of states in annual rate of growth. We are in fifth place for low unemployment, but that means that most households require two incomes to put food on the table, because they sure aren’t getting rich!
