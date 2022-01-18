My opinion about cancer is that people need to care about people that have cancer. Don’t just care about yourself. Cancer means a lot to me, and whenever I watch a commercial, my heart is broken because people don’t care about people who have cancer or anything else.
I think that we could help and donate some things or money to hospitals with cancer patients. As someone said, “Don’t judge someone before you get to know them.” If you are bullying someone with cancer or with disabilities, don’t do it. Actions have consequences. Be safe out there and don’t bully or make fun of people.
