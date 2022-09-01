Science continues without a doubt to proclaim that human life begins at conception. From then on, a baby girl’s or baby boy’s multiple miraculous systems continue developing, inside the protection of their mother’s womb before birth, under the loving care of parents after birth.
Please, Moms-to-Be, appreciate your privilege, the miracle you have been chosen to nurture. Do not destroy the magnificent creation you are carrying! If need be, accept help before and after birth from any one of the multitudes of pro-life resources. For example, for loving non-judgmental support, call Birthright at 1-800-550-4900.
(1) comment
To all women who feel they should keep control over their own bodies, despite authoritarian Trumpsters like Ms. Gloria Duenwald:
🛑Keep this website handy for future use: https://abortiononourownterms.org/ (Abortion On Our Own Terms)🛑
Women are already circumventing Republicans’ police state policies in the wake of the Christian Nationalist’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
It’s easier than ever.
Modern medicine has advanced enormously since the bad old days:
“…studies cited by BOTH antiabortion groups and abortion rights groups alike show that when pregnant people take the combined regimen of mifepristone and misoprostol at 10 weeks or earlier in their pregnancy, it is safe and effective between 95 to 97 percent of the time…”
Already in the face of women's losing the right to control their own bodies:
“A University of Texas study published in February found that in the weeks after Texas passed its six-week abortion ban, Aid Access received nearly 38 requests a day from Texas women — up from nearly 11 requests a day. Requests also increased slightly in 49 other states during this same time period.”
The Christian Nationalists may have begun to control our politics, but resourceful women can still control their bodies despite this right wing denial of their rights.
