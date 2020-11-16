Do you have a place? In history and the last 15 years, “no place” has accelerated. Hitler told Jews, Gypsies and others — no place. Jesus had no place — only a manger — and Herod said no place and, as refugees, fled to Egypt. Moscow Mitch McConnell, Messers Thune, Rounds and Ms. Noem said in racism that Mr. Obama had no place. The four give assent to “no places” by the president.
Mr. Trump said that Mexicans, Muslims and others had no place. Black lives don’t matter. No place in military for LGBTQ people. Critics say I have no place, I’m “no true disciple of Jesus” or “shouldn’t be a pastor.” Argue that with the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. God calls sinners into ministry. Thanks, God!
Ms. Noem said “no place” for masks and COVID protection. She’s AWOL and we’re second in the nation. She played “no place” on Native Americans. Mr. Trump said “no place” to asylum seekers and 500 kids orphaned, their parents ripped away by the government. We have welcome laws for asylum seekers.
Some say “America, love it or leave it.” No place. Yes, the flag and the vets give the freedom to dissent with other opinions. Mr. Trump said “no place” for COVID. It’s a hoax. Dissenters in the government are told “no place” and persecuted and attempts to have the Justice Department take out political enemies. Not democracy.
God took a “no place” manger making it a place for shepherds, angels, a star. Jesus — let the children come to me, brings lepers back into community, and ate with tax collector and sinners. God loved the whole world, gave Jesus, faith, salvation, eternal life. No place and they crucified Him. No place for Jesus as He rose again for all to have abundant life.
Whatever race, ethnic origin, sexual preference, situation, God enables each a place. No to no-placers. Override with Jesus!
