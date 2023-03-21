Two laws passed by the 2023 South Dakota Legislature, HB 1029 and HB 1090, are explicitly designed to grease the skids for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). They severely restrict the rights of citizens to protect their property values and our water and clean air. Both bills were supported by Sen. Sydney Davis and Reps. Chris Kassin and William Shorma. In fact, Davis cast the deciding vote for 1090, “to protect agricultural operations from nuisance claims.”

What kind of nuisance? Say a poorly located or poorly designed CAFO is polluting our rivers and streams? The public has no say, unless you happen to own land within one mile, and unless you complain within one year. The protected status of such operations, once acquired, is set in stone.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.