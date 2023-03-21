Two laws passed by the 2023 South Dakota Legislature, HB 1029 and HB 1090, are explicitly designed to grease the skids for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). They severely restrict the rights of citizens to protect their property values and our water and clean air. Both bills were supported by Sen. Sydney Davis and Reps. Chris Kassin and William Shorma. In fact, Davis cast the deciding vote for 1090, “to protect agricultural operations from nuisance claims.”
What kind of nuisance? Say a poorly located or poorly designed CAFO is polluting our rivers and streams? The public has no say, unless you happen to own land within one mile, and unless you complain within one year. The protected status of such operations, once acquired, is set in stone.
The new legislation invites counties to change their Ordinances by replacing Conditional Uses that require public hearings and a Permit to “Special Uses” that evade scrutiny by both Commissioners and the public. Such “special uses” could be approved by a MINORITY of commissioners (“a majority of those present and voting”). The new law says that such Special Uses shall be approved if specified criteria are met, and it even allows an established CAFO to expand without further scrutiny!
These laws are undemocratic on their face, a blatant attempt to evade reasonable scrutiny and consideration of what is best for the whole community. Let us hope that our Clay County Commissioners don’t take Pierre’s bait and cut Clay County citizens out of such critical decisions.
