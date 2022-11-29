The original purpose of public education was to build citizens.
Elders often lament the loss of high school civics class. A visit to our state legislature would surprise them as civics is alive and the gallery is packed with students.
The CRT red herring has spawned renewed interest in civics so Rand Corporation recently surveyed teachers to ascertain what is being taught. 68% of the respondents believed independent and critical thinking was the top aim of their instruction which, I maintain, is essential for good citizenship.
Teachers also indicated high interest in building competency in conflict resolution and knowledge of citizen rights and responsibilities. Female teachers showed a significantly higher interest in effective strategies to reduce racism than their male counterparts. Males indicated higher focus on social, political, and institutional knowledge as well as the capacity to defend one’s point of view.
Lawrence Paska, executive director of the National Council for Social Studies says, “Students do need to have a grounding in basic knowledge… what to do with it … [and] to be informed and thoughtful participants” (Education Week, 10/19/2022).
Be assured, civics class is alive and well.
