Thank you for the article addressing the sewer system (Press & Dakotan, July 8). I think this is an important item to bring to the attention of the public.
People need to be aware that the waste they generate has to be managed and that there are costs. I appreciate the city of Yankton and the great job they do. I know people may not wish to be reminded about waste and some might even think these are minor issues but I appreciate your reporting on this.
