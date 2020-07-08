When I read the letter to the editor on Friday, June 26, I thought it was tongue in cheek. When I realized that the writer was serious, what he wrote needed to be addressed.
• Wrong: President Trump does not believe in small government.
• Truth: No president has ever done as much as President Trump to champion small government as evidenced by his elimination of tens of thousands of unnecessary regulations that bloat our government and restrict economic growth. Before COVD-19, the U.S. had the strongest economy based on letting our free market function uninhibited.
• Wrong: President Trump is against religious freedom.
• Truth: President Trump issued an executive order declaring the importance of religious freedom in the U.S. and making it our position around the world.
• Wrong: President Trump is a strong supporter of Planned Parenthood.
• Truth: No president has ever been more of a supporter of pro-life than President Trump. He is the only president that has personally given a speech for pro-life at the pro-life march in Washington, D.C.
• Wrong: President Trump does not stand for the Constitution of the U.S.
Truth: All judges appointed by President Trump including Supreme Court judges are strict constitutionalists dedicated to preserving the Constitution.
• Wrong: President Trump does not believe in personal responsibility.
• Truth: Every policy of the Trump Administration champions personal responsibility including the highest employment rate for minorities in history, opportunity zones for the minorities in the inner cities, school choice, etc.
• Wrong: President Trump is for trade restrictions.
• Truth: President Trump is the first president to address trade inequities with our trading partners. The blatant way we were taken advantage of needed to be faced. All President Trump asks for is fair trade on a level playing field. Our new agreement with Canada and Mexico is evidence of that policy.
The reason the writer in his June 26 letter won’t vote for President Trump is he is a staunch Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.