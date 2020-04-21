It’s heartbreaking to see what our country and its people are going through because of this coronavirus pandemic. There are few who are not impacted, either health wise or financially. Undue panic spread by the media, written or spoken on TV, will destroy our economy and leave future generations dealing with insurmountable debt.
It is not my intent to diminish the gravity of the situation, but I would like to put it in perspective. Life is full of risks, but we don’t stop living because of them. We are all subject to accidents of many kinds and we all pay the price for unwise decisions we make in regard to lifestyle choices. Hopefully, with experience, we learn how to assess risk and learn how to minimize the risk. We now have gained the knowledge and the experience with this virus that will allow us to be able to assess the risk and therefore to be able to mitigate that risk.
Apparently we have two schools of thought in our country. One says that we need to keep our businesses closed long term and the other says that we must get our businesses opened again as soon as possible in order to preserve our economy. I vote for letting our businesses open if they so choose. We are Americans. We can do two things at once. We can figure out how to keep others safe and still get the job done.
There are two dominate belief systems in play today. Those on the liberal left believe that a perfect world is attainable if the right people are in control of our systems. The other holds the conservative belief that we live in an imperfect world with its inherent risks. We believe in individual freedom of choice and personal responsibility. We believe that we are fully capable of problem solving. We believe that given knowledge and experience, we are able to take the best care of ourselves and our fellow citizens. We believe that decisions should be made at the lowest possible level. It’s called the principle of subsidiarity. This means that private enterprise is always more efficient than public bureaucracy.
