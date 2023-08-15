This is in response to the letter from City Commissioner Jerry Webber (Press & Dakotan, July 28).
Webber said she appreciates and encourages healthy discussions, yet she attacks one of her constituents, Judy VanderHule. Judy is a deeply respected member of the community who has served in many capacities for the betterment of Yankton over the decades. Like the many others who have raised concerns about the city commission’s handling of the Paradigm Technology issue, the citizenry is asking for transparency and pro-active leadership, not a rubber stamp.
To suggest this is a “witch hunt” is disrespectful and misses the point entirely, Ms. Webber.
As someone who is now in your fourth term, why has this current city leadership not replicated the very successful template that then-Mayor Don Buehrer and the City Commission did in 1989 when Yankton created the Fox Run development? Buehrer appointed a task force soliciting feedback, ideas and transparency.
Yankton has a wealth of people who could serve on this task force. Use this brain trust if you, yourself, dislike the “endless discussion of minutiae” in your role of a city commissioner.
The unanswered questions are:
• Why do there appear to be sweetheart deals for some and not others?
• Did the City Attorney, City Manager and the City Development Director pursue the community’s best interests?
• What was Thrive’s role in this matter?
• When was the last time the city revised the master development plan and how does Yankton achieve smart growth?
The gateway to Yankton should be a marquee entity. To state that this is “anti-gun” misses the point. It’s illogical.
There is room for Paradigm Technology in Yankton, but this location is not the right place next to the beautiful new youth soccer league complex and the state mental hospital.
Lastly, you wrote of being on the receiving end of public insults and hostility. I have had several instances with you personally that left me deeply unsettled. Mrs. VanderHule deserves an apology.
I thank you for your four terms as a city commissioner, but perhaps it is time to pass the torch to someone else who advocates for all of the citizens.
(3) comments
Perhaps a person living in Texas can worry about what's going on in Texas and spare us their opinions and conspiracy theories about Yankton.
I had a similar thought. 😬
Respectfully, I suggest openness to judge the contribution itself and not just the location of the contributor.
Especially since Mr. Lyons seems to have a real and present connection to Yankton.
