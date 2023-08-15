This is in response to the letter from City Commissioner Jerry Webber (Press & Dakotan, July 28).

Webber said she appreciates and encourages healthy discussions, yet she attacks one of her constituents, Judy VanderHule. Judy is a deeply respected member of the community who has served in many capacities for the betterment of Yankton over the decades. Like the many others who have raised concerns about the city commission’s handling of the Paradigm Technology issue, the citizenry is asking for transparency and pro-active leadership, not a rubber stamp.

yanktonaveragejoe

Perhaps a person living in Texas can worry about what's going on in Texas and spare us their opinions and conspiracy theories about Yankton.

ImMe

I had a similar thought. 😬

Oh Jesus
Oh Jesus

Respectfully, I suggest openness to judge the contribution itself and not just the location of the contributor.

Especially since Mr. Lyons seems to have a real and present connection to Yankton.

