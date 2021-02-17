Moscow Mitch McConnell said there’s a cancer in his party. He’s right, but he didn’t excise deeply enough.
With the deaths of McCain and Bush, the party became the Trump Cult. The disease goes top to bottom.
Race relations could have improved with President Obama, McConnell, Thune, Rounds, and Noem (MTRN) didn’t show up. Black lives matter, no show. The constitution calls for replacing Supreme Court Justices, and for Merrick Garland, MTR didn’t show up. MTR didn’t show up for Russian election meddling in 2016, the first impeachment or when children were caged and dying. However, when trillions of dollars were given to the top 1% in tax reductions, they all showed up at the trough. Thune wrote me that he just follows the constitution, but apparently Cruz, Hawley and 140 House members didn’t get his memo. How is illegality being addressed? MTR don’t show up.
Now we have a second impeachment trial. Do you suppose MTR will show up Constitution in hand? We’ve had voter suppression, lies, murders at the Capitol and a near loss of our democracy. Will MTR show up? I follow a god who shows up and I expect our leaders to show up too. “When the fullness of time was comes, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under law to redeem those who were under the law so that we might receive adoption as children” (Galatians). Jesus faced tough showing up. “Jesus began to show his disciples that he must ho to Jerusalem, suffer many things…be rejected and must be killed and after three days rise again” (Matthew).
Thank God for showing up! We pray that our leaders show up in truth and justice.
