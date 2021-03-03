From LifeSite News: “South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem signed a pro-life bill Wednesday to protect newborn babies who survive abortions from infanticide.”
Noem’s signature means state House Bill 1051 becomes law. It overwhelmingly passed the state Legislature recently.
“The pro-life cause continues even after a child is born,” she said in a statement. “Today, I signed Born Alive legislation to guarantee the right to life for every baby that is born alive. We expect doctors to treat all children equally, even those born in horrific circumstances. It’s basic human decency.”
I cannot even believe that we have to have bills to save precious little unborn babies from the knife of some mad butcher out for blood and doesn’t care whether the unborn child is 6 weeks along or alive 1.1 minute after birth. What has happened to this world? What kind of people support infanticide? I mean, Ramses did in Egypt, Herod tried to kill Jesus, Hitler killed everyone he deemed unfit and now this great America is following in the footsteps of those evil men before us. What is wrong with us people?
Thank you, Gov. Noem, for using the common sense South Dakotans are born with. Killing is illegal — at least it is supposed to be. The next thing will be euthanasia, just like in New York and all those thousands of people in the nursing homes where their sick governor allowed to die from COVID just because he is doing as the global elites want him to do: disposing of the people who are of no use to society anymore — at least that is what they think. Same with the unborn and disabled. It’s right around the corner. And with this idiotic government out there in Washington, heaven only knows what evil they will come up with next.
