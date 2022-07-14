The 15th annual “Eagle Eye Ride” in memory of Mary Carda Simek is again grateful for your kind hearts and open pockets in joining us on the Ride June 25, 2022, and/or joining us for the auctions. We are so thankful for our sponsors and donors in being successful another year to be able to pass it on to others in need throughout the year. As always with your donations and in attending the Eagle Eye Ride, you are all a big part of helping others throughout our community!
Thanks goes out to: John and Marie Mogck, Conkling Distributing Co., Norm and Barb Carda, O’Reilly, F&A Tattooing, Wayne and Marjorie Kindle, TSC, Penny Hoffman/in memory of Preston, Holiday Inn Express, Aaron Pomrenke, Kevin and Renae Kulhavy, JJ Benji, Polaris Industries in Vermillion, South Point Gaming Lounge, Jerry and Pam Varilek, First Dakota Bank, Peggy Bartunek, Mindy Schweitzer, Auto Zone, Best Western Kelly Inn, Howard and Jean Souhrada, Mark and Nikki O’Donnell, Jeff and Peg Metteer, Pechous Repair, Tina Hill, Cottonwood and Shipwreck Bar, JoDeans, Head to Heels, Kris Hacecky, Dan and Deb Specht, Kurt and Dianne Johnson, Dave and Sarah Carda and sisters, Gary Boom, Crofton Hometown Grocery, Mayer Signs, Riverfront Broadcasting/Dave Lescher, Classic Hits 106.3 Broadcasting/Hammer, Yankton Press & Dakotan. Thank you all for your generous support throughout the years!
Winners for 2022 were: 50/50 $337 Deb Gustafson, $100 Nikki O’Donnell, $150 Alex Ramirez, $250 Bonnie Kozak.
We invite you to join us for the 16th annual “Eagle Eye Ride” riding in Mary’s memory Saturday, June 24, 2023. There walks a lady we all know who shines white light and wants to show how everything still turns to gold.
