On “Day One,” our new President Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline putting hundreds if not thousands out of work. I question how much he truly cares about the common worker. Hundreds of individuals that supply fuel to the workers and their machines, the small business owners who operate restaurants and motels along the route will have their livelihoods threatened.
Some people put forth the idea that all the oil from Canada will be shipped to foreign markets. No matter where the finished product is used, the more oil on the world market, the lower the price. Supply and demand. Don’t think for one minute the crude oil in Canada will stay in the ground. It will be shipped by truck and railroad to refineries in the U.S. and ports on the west coast of Canada. Shipping by truck and railroad represents a greater hazard to the public than transport by pipeline. Most of the crude oil shipped by rail from Canada and North Dakota is shipped on Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad. Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway owned by Warren Buffett, a major contributor to Democratic causes. Can you spell conflict of interest?
With the Biden administration’s radical environmental agenda, let’s see what happens to the cost of gasoline and other forms of energy we all use. On Inauguration Day, I recorded the price of regular gasoline at Casey’s on 23rd and Broadway at $2.29. Let’s see the price on Jan. 20, 2022.
