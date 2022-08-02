A pumped storage project is being proposed for an area south of the Platte-Winner bridge on Highway 44 between Gregory and Charles Mix counties. This pumped storage project includes a 2,300 acre “upper” reservoir near Lucas, a reversible six turbine pump house located on a “lower” level near the river, and pipes up to 45 feet in diameter connecting the two. From the pump house, power lines would cross the river and run for 22 miles to a 92-acre substation close to Highway 50 east of Platte.
If you head to Platte to enjoy any type of recreational activity, you should be concerned. This project would greatly disrupt what we know and love. The “upper” reservoir will either suck up or discharge 3% of Lake Francis Case at a time. Imagine the disruption to the water flow, sediment and fish habitat of the lake! Hundreds of workers will be needed over a five-year period. Where will they live? Well, the only abundant housing near the project — campgrounds. It will either be impossible or very expensive to find a spot. And, if you do find a spot, enjoy the noise of construction equipment and from increased traffic.
