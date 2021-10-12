CODE: If it’s not yours, don’t take it; if it’s not true, don’t say it; if it’s not right, don’t do it.
This might be old-fashioned to today’s world, although it still works! It could even decrease the need for more prisons. South Dakota ethics are some of the best in the U.S. (Be proud.) A handshake is still popular in the state.
