I would like to thank the outstanding and efficient operation of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Nurse Liz Healy, all the nurses, Mount Marty University Nursing students and volunteers providing the COVID-19 Virus vaccinations at the Yankton Mall. They ran the program, very efficiently, with so many people receiving their vaccinations and made my time there enjoyable.
Again, thank all of you for your outstanding performance in providing the vaccinations.
