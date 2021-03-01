I couldn’t believe what I saw happened to our Capitol building in Washington D.C.: looted and vandalized by domestic terrorists sent there by Trump himself. They appeared to think they were above the law and would avoid any prosecution as their behavior on TV, taking selfies during their occupation and destruction of Capitol property, plus chanting “hang ‘em” regarding Pelosi and Pence. The total disregard for Capitol Police caused the death of five people.
For too long, Trump got away with crimes against American democracy. Did these people believe, like Trump, they were above the law or be pardoned if they were able to change the outcome of the election, as he did for the criminals who helped him win election in 2020?
The most corrosive, corrupt president of all time was impeached a second time. I put total blame on the Republican Party. They had a chance to do the right thing with the first impeachment, but just condoned his activities by their acquittal and failed to honor the oath of office they took to defend and protect the Constitution of the US.
Many Republican senators, including our own Sen. Rounds, believed it was a “moot point” to convict him in a second trial, as Trump was no longer in office. OK, with that kind of fuzzy thinking, I guess if you bust a drug dealer, confiscating his drug supply becomes a “moot point.”
Leaving office cannot mean escaping responsibility. This ex-president doesn’t deserve the benefits he receives despite being acquitted again. He continues to believe he did nothing wrong, and so his supporters believe his lies, QAnon theory and Fox News. They never question evidence or believe facts presented and deny science over things they believe “make this country great,” like hate, bigotry, racism and greed. History will show if the Republican Party knows the difference between right and wrong or if they are attempting to replace democracy with fascism.
This election was not stolen. In a democracy, majority rules. If anything is a “moot point,” this election is. Trump deserved conviction!
