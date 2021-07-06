Recently, after attending Yankton Medical Clinic, we were in need of help on Highway 81 about 15 miles south of Yankton. Austin Baldwin, who lived nearby, and Mike Kleinschmit from Bloomfield stopped and changed a tire for us.
We are elderly. Thank you guys — good example of people willing to help one in need!
After driving a few miles I noticed the “little” spare tire was low on air pressure, and stopped at a farm where Chris Thoene helped us out. Thank you.
Nice to live in Northeast Nebraska, where people are willing to help someone in need!
