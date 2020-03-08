I have a strong opinion about men getting paid more than women. We are all different in this world, no one is the same, but it doesn’t mean men should get paid more. I found out it is illegal to pay women less. That is so unfair and needs to change. Not saying women should get paid more, but to make it more fair for everyone. Now here are some facts. A Latina woman must work 23 months to make the same amount as a white man makes in a year. A woman earns 79 cents for every dollar a man would make in a year. I will list some of the jobs where women get paid less. Financial managers, lawyers, marketing and sales managers, physicians and surgeons, and there are a lot more.
I just want it to be more fair, to make it equal for everyone. Who cares if you have different hair color, different skin tone it shouldn’t matter, what does it matter if you are a boy or a girl, even if you are doing the same job and position?
