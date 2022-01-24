“Out of Many, One”: Our nation’s motto reflects that 13 independent states formed the one United States by ratifying our Constitution, which created a central federal government but preserved sovereignty of the states in balance. The Bill of Rights protects the sovereignty of the individual from our various governments. The U.S. Constitution has not been perfect but quite functional with central powers limited. Furthermore, both federal and state governments are divided into three branches: executive, legislative and judicial.
Constitutional compromise on slavery in order to achieve unity was almost fatal. It festered 80 years until erupting into the bloody War Between the States. Violently preserved, the union’s restoration shifted the balance of power in favor of the federal government. The concentration of power in Washington, D.C., has steadily increased over the years, which made it easier for big corporations (and their nonprofits) to hijack America’s increasing, global political and military power to their economic advantage under the guise of democracy.
We the people are the biggest losers because liberty is also subverted. Along with state and local governments, we have become slavishly dependent on the largesse of an ever-expanding federal deficit that will never go away until it implodes. When? I don’t know, but I believe that the US Constitution still provides the best template to restore liberty and hold today’s much larger and more diverse peoples together as one nation, under God.
To local politicians: Keep your Oaths. Protect our Rights!
