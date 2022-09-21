The BBC recently reported the case of a 10-year-old rape victim denied an abortion. As shocking as this story is, sexual abuse of young girls is epidemic. According to the YWCA, “[o]ne in four girls … will be sexually abused before they turn 18 years old” and “most people who sexually abuse children are … friends, partners, family members, and community members.”
I first became aware of this crime as a first-year high school teacher when one of my students came to me for help because her father was in the habit of raping her. The case was reported to the appropriate authorities and appropriate actions taken. Fortunately, this young woman was not impregnated but what if she were? Would you assume she was equipped to be a mother? How would she support her child? Would you call her a criminal or a victim if she sought a medical intervention?
