I think that in the NBA All Star game when Katey Perry sang the National Anthem that team LaBron and team Ginnis players should not have laughed when she sang the National Anthem, but that’s my opinion.
I feel that if someone laughs during the National Anthem it is super disrespectful to our nation. Our flag represents all the men and women who risked their lives in the wars and fought for our freedom.
So, disrespecting our flag is just cruel. Don’t laugh during the National Anthem!
