I’m going to keep this short and sweet and to the point. Mr. Lyons seems to want to throw around a lot of bravado in defense of one woman’s issue with the City Commission (Press & Dakotan, Aug. 16). Then, when one member decides to respond and address it as she sees fit (please note she started her Letter to the Editor that it was just her speaking), Mr. Lyons felt it necessary to essentially blame all the issues on that one city commissioner. This is unfair, unprofessional and incredibly rude of Mr. Lyons to do.
If you don’t like how Yankton is being run in the eyes of one of the City Commission, Mr. Lyons, then maybe address ALL the City Commission, or better yet, move back there and do something about it. Otherwise, let those that live in Yankton deal with what the people of Yankton feel is what is in their best interest for them.
Heck fire Yankton Resident. More people that don’t live in Yankton having opinions. Are you going to get on your soap box about the opinions. Hahahaha.
pretty sure I just made that very point; we don't live there - we don't have a say since we don't live there.
But according to dear Yankton Resident outsiders cannot have opinions on his town of Yankton
You are right Larry, I said it and I stand by it. Since you don't abide by my opinion no one else should either. If you guys love this town so much you should both move back here and make it a better place. I welcome you both. Have a nice day.
