The City of Yankton and its elected leaders have failed to “read the room” once again in regards to Paradigm Technologies. A mysterious entity bringing a gun manufacturer to the most prized piece of real estate in Yankton at a sale price of pennies on the dollar.
Taking into consideration that:
A Youth Soccer Facility...
The State Mental Hospital...
And Paradigm, a gun manufacturer...
Will all soon be neighbors.
Yankton City Commission, you failed to do your due diligence.
Yankton City Hall, why do some people have access to these sweetheart deals while the vast majority of small business owners do not?
Why is Thrive running the city?
This is the second debacle in Yankton following the recommendation of Yankton City Manager Amy Leon to end the city’s sponsorship of the Summit Activities Center. In addition to the Westside Park missteps with the third attempt to repair the newly refurbished pond.
I applaud the citizens including Jim Means, Roberta Ambur, Ann Smith, Mary Pat Bierle and Judy Vanderhule for speaking up and demanding accountability.
There must be changes to the leadership of Yankton City Hall. Hold the City Commission accountable.
(1) comment
Dave. The leaders done the right thing. Made the right choice. The land had sat empty unused for years. If such prime real estate it would have been gone. Dave Yankton has been stagnant for years. Also Dave your own city Austin went from GREAT TOWN to absolutely a crime infested slum. Now then this gun violence issue is solely caused by humans. Any gun can only sit there. Can’t load it’s self. Can’t arm itself can’t fire itself can’t transport it’s self to scene of any crime. Can’t do a single thing with out a human. NOTHING. Now look at these mass shootings. Last few have been from the LBGTQ alphabet soup group! Dave mental illness’s is to blame in 99.9% of these terrible events. Not hard to understand why politicians ignore mental illness. Joe Biden/Diane Feinstein/John Fetterman/Mitch McConnell are all mentally unfit. Joe Biden and all who support the Ukraine war are mentally unfit. A Gun can do nothing on its own. Just a beautiful piece of machinery. By the way Dave most firearms in civilian hands are used for target practice.
