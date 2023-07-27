The City of Yankton and its elected leaders have failed to “read the room” once again in regards to Paradigm Technologies. A mysterious entity bringing a gun manufacturer to the most prized piece of real estate in Yankton at a sale price of pennies on the dollar.

Larry Skow

Dave. The leaders done the right thing. Made the right choice. The land had sat empty unused for years. If such prime real estate it would have been gone. Dave Yankton has been stagnant for years. Also Dave your own city Austin went from GREAT TOWN to absolutely a crime infested slum. Now then this gun violence issue is solely caused by humans. Any gun can only sit there. Can’t load it’s self. Can’t arm itself can’t fire itself can’t transport it’s self to scene of any crime. Can’t do a single thing with out a human. NOTHING. Now look at these mass shootings. Last few have been from the LBGTQ alphabet soup group! Dave mental illness’s is to blame in 99.9% of these terrible events. Not hard to understand why politicians ignore mental illness. Joe Biden/Diane Feinstein/John Fetterman/Mitch McConnell are all mentally unfit. Joe Biden and all who support the Ukraine war are mentally unfit. A Gun can do nothing on its own. Just a beautiful piece of machinery. By the way Dave most firearms in civilian hands are used for target practice.

