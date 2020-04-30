Some religious types request of me an “authentically Christian badge” — belief about abortion, making LGBTQ modern day lepers, hating Hillary, believing fake news of the Fox News weed patch.
Jesus is different — God so loved, gave His Son, whoever believes shall have eternal life. Faith alone. All brownie points and Christian badges — rejected. In faith, the gift of Jesus’s triumph over sin, death and Satan and power to love God and people. Jesus, no hate.
Mr. Trump says he hasn’t confessed sin; he avoids all responsibility. He plays the third grade game of passing blame. It’s not my fault, it’s Hillary’s fault. WHO, the media, Biden, Obama, Dems, whistleblowers, deep state, et. al. Adults fall for it thousands of times.
The Ten Commandments indict him. First — no other gods; his god-playing saying the virus is a hoax; his protest of loving enemies at the National Prayer Breakfast. Second and Eighth — lying. The White House knew about the virus since November — five months and he did nothing. Fifth — no kill. How many have died because of his negligence? Seventh — stealing — life from victims and money from Congress. Did I forget adultery? 1 John 1:8-10 calls him a liar.
MAGA — we’re #1 — the most virus cases in the world. He’s to protect us from virus and didn’t. Sens. Thune and Rounds were to protect us from Trump and didn’t. In alcoholism, enabling. The Constitution, criminal.
No virus leadership. Pass off to the governors. Condemn virus warriors — they don’t need that many supplies. November-March denial of virus. Only money, the economy. So many deaths — “It didn’t have to be this way.”
We need truthful, compassionate, honest, visionary, selfless, servant, loving, uplifting, uniting leadership. Leadership!
Easter — God keeping God’s promises. Trump didn’t keep his economy promise. By looking to God, we have hope, victory and eternal life. New life — we can uplift like God lifts up as we choose leadership.
