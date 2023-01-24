A lot of people nationwide who normally don’t pray much have been praying for a young football player who collapsed during a Monday Night Football game on Jan. 2.
Prayer is an expression of humility, and a humble people we are not. So, to further encourage us to get off our high horses, I offer this non-denominational prayer for our nation.
I pray for the safety and health of those who are required by their work to bend their bodies almost to the breaking point. Help the owners, sponsors, and operators to ease up a little on their ever-expanding requirements for violence as a vehicle to entertain the public and earn profit.
Turn the heads and hearts of our leaders from their love of contention and their contempt for fellow Americans who are not exactly like them.
Prosecute those leaders and their minions who disrespect our tradition of rule of law and replace them with those who are willing to respect the law.
Encourage the uplifting of the ignorant, poor, homeless, sick, discouraged, and oppressed of this country. Give them a better life, in part by the hand of the super-wealthy who currently seem unwilling to share their own success with others.
