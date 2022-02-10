Isabella Purzol is a special beautiful person with a heart of gold. Her recent letter (Press & Dakotan, Feb. 1) voicing concern about the governor’s plan to end abortions in our state is so true and reminds us of so many tragic accounts about women’s health.
There is a testimonial from Texas of a married pregnant woman who had severe complications during her pregnancy. She was quite ill, and her baby was successfully delivered through a C section. About 6 weeks later she was pregnant again. As we know, sometimes husbands do not take NO for an answer. She cannot receive an abortion in Texas, and she is not healthy enough to carry a new baby to term. She could likely die and will not be able to care for her baby already born.
Women experience many health concerns during pregnancy and these concerns are private not public matters. Medical professionals mark fetus viability at 24 weeks. Placing religious and inappropriate emotional demands on limiting a woman’s right is not helpful and is just plain wrong.
South Dakotans have used voter initiatives to turn back overly repressive laws several times. Gov. Noem seems too busy imposing her personal religious views and planning for a role in national politics. She needs to remember her constituents, or we should remember to vote for someone else this fall.
Thomas Jefferson once said, “It is in our lives and not our words, that our religion must be read.” People who forget the past are destined to relive it.
Thank you, Isabella, for your letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.