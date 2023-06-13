According to STATISTA, 75% of all TV ad spend in 2020 came from the pharmaceutical industry. A leefang.com 4/24/23 article revealed that Pfizer also quietly financed “supposedly independent consumer, medical and civil rights groups that created the appearance of broad support” for COVID vaccines, further echoed in the legacy media, which did not expose this conflict of interest — probably due to their own financial dependence on Big Pharma.
Thirty years ago, there were no TV drug ads. Before that time, the media did a better job of protecting public health. They exposed potential issues so that we could take precautions. This problem is all the more important since government health agencies are also compromised by their heavy dependence on pharmaceutical industry funding. Some FDA and NIH researchers even receive royalties for their roles in developing products sold by the pharma companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.