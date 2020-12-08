I respect your state’s fierce independence and mentality, but you cannot ignore science and you should ignore your governor. The state had 42 deaths due to the flu last year. South Dakota had 42 COVID fatalities in one day a few days ago.
Please consider wearing a mask, socially distance and follow the example of Brookings.
