After the pandemic exposed many weaknesses in the international supply chain, the U.S. has been working to bring more manufacturing and innovation back home. It’s clear that we can’t rely on other countries in times of need, especially countries like China who have been working to undermine our position as the world’s leader in technology and innovation.
We have made some progress toward bringing more innovation and jobs to South Dakota. Late last year, a new 40,000-square foot innovation office building opened down the street from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City. But bringing ideas, companies, and jobs to South Dakota won’t be worth much if we don’t have the educated, talented workers to fill those roles.
Our leaders in Pierre and Washington should do what they can to promote American innovation while building the bigger, stronger STEM workforce we need to stay ahead of competitors like China. For example, the U.S. Senate should keep working with the House to pass the COMPETES Act, which — in addition to other ‘America first’ innovation solutions — updates our immigration laws to let foreign-born STEM workers who have desirable skills stay and work for American companies. It also enhances national security and grows global competitiveness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.