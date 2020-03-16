The coronavirus is spreading rapidly. Vaccines will not be ready any time soon. Our health care system was caught unprepared and is playing “catch up.”
With our lives at risk, ordinary people must face the coronavirus threat. We’re on our own now.
Is the threat real? What’s the true risk? We hear this is largely Obama’s fault. Or all Trump’s fault. Or maybe it’s a hoax, and we all should just go to work as usual. And a senator from Arkansas tells us that the coronavirus originated in a Chinese biochemical lab. Meanwhile a popular radio talk show host says the coronavirus is being weaponized to bring down the president.
Of course, with equal certainty, the countervailing narrative lays all the responsibility for the inadequate response to this threat at the feet of an incompetent administration.
But after all the predictable and confusing blame shifting, what should ordinary people do? Who can be trusted to tell us the truth? Fox News? MSNBC? The BBC?
Unfortunately, most people listen to only one news outlet. Day after day, Americans who would never think of signing a contract without getting at least three bids carelessly let their world view be shaped by the same old group of talking heads.
If you’re someone who would get three bids for a homeowner project, why not listen to at least three news outlets? Three — any three — are better than only one.
Judging this threat and deciding what to do is far more important than the usual, polarized arguments over immigration, taxation, the trade war or whether we say “Merry Christmas” instead of “Happy Holidays” in December.
This really matters. Our lives and the lives of our families and friends may be in the balance.
