Recently our parish found out that our pastor, Father Larry Regynski, has been reassigned to a parish in Huron. Father Larry has been the spiritual leader at Sacred Heart Parish in Yankton for several years. My wife and I have come to appreciate Father Larry’s practical and inspirational sermons. My wife and I were talking to our friends recently and we were talking about how we will miss Father Larry and his kind, caring, and humble ways. Our friend said that he believed that Father Larry has a gift for creating and delivering sermons that are relevant to what we face each day as we strive to live Christian lives. He even stated that Father Larry should publish his sermons so that others could benefit from his wisdom.
There is a teaching motto that states, “If children don’t learn the way I teach, then I must teach the way children learn.” I don’t know of anyone who does this better than Father Larry. For those who have been fortunate to hear his sermons, you know that he gets more out of that little yellow sticky note than most people get from several note cards. He seems to make each reading and gospel applicable to our lives and helps us understand how we can use Christ’s teachings to be servants of Christ. My wife and I would like to thank Father Larry for being the Good Shepherd of Sacred Heart Parish and wish him the best of luck at his new parish in Huron.
